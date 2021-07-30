Terry Gagnon

April 1, 1942 – July 29, 2021

(Retired Sales Consultant-Mark’s Work Wearhouse, Arnprior)

With sadness the family announces that Terry passed away Thursday morning, July 29, 2021 at the Arnprior and District Memorial Hospital, Terry Leo Gagnon of Mississippi Mills, Ontario at the age of 79. Survived by best friend and companion Gordon Pflug; former spouse Janis (nee Armit) Miller (Dave) of Manitoba; stepdaughter Crystal (Keith) and step-son Grant Potter (Teena). Terry will be fondly remembered by the Armit family; Alan Armit (Sharon) of MacLaren’s Landing and their two sons John and David (Veronique), Norman Armit (Kristine) and their children Bryan and Leanne, Barbara Johnson (Brian) and their children Scott and Geoffrey, all of Winnipeg and Marie King of Saskatchewan. Terry will be missed by many great nephews and nieces. Survived by sisters Donna, Cindy and brothers Ken and Glenn. He will be dearly missed by his furry treasures Goldie and Leah. Son of the late Leo and Florence Gagnon. Terry will be remembered for his genuine understanding of others and his love of the hockey game. Terry’s arrangements have been entrusted to the Boyce Funeral Home Ltd., 138 Daniel Street North, Arnprior. In memory of Terry, a donation may be made to the Arnprior and District Humane Society.

