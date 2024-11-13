The North Lanark Historical Society Speaker Series is honoured to present The 100th Anniversary of the Royal Canadian Air Force: Reflections on the Past, Present, and Future by Lieutenant-General Eric Kenny, Commander of the RCAF.

Lieutenant-General Kenny has been Commander of the RCAF since his appointment on August 12th, 2022. Prior to this appointment, he served in a variety of roles within the RCAF. We are very privileged and excited to have Lt.-Gen Kenny share his knowledge with all of us. Please join us to celebrate the RCAF centennial.

The talk will be taking place on Wednesday, November 20th at 7 p.m. at the North Lanark Regional Museum, located at 647 River Road in Almonte.

To ensure a seat, please reserve at the link below. All are welcome!

https://north-lanark-historical-society.square.site/product/nlhs-speaker-series-the-100th-anniversary-of-the-royal-canadian-air-force-reflections-on-the-past-present-and-future-/69?cp=true&sa=true&sbp=true&q=false

If you are unable to attend this talk in person and would like to attend via Zoom, please email the museum at nlrmuseum@gmail.com.

We hope to see you there!