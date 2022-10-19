“The Battle of Pakenham: What Really Happened,” November 9

Join the North Lanark Historical Society online on Wednesday, November 9th at 7 p.m. for their next Digital Speaker Series! They will be hosting Robert Gardiner as he presents “The Battle of Pakenham: What Really Happened.”

One day in November 1838, the sleepy village of Pakenham became the scene of a violent

confrontation fueled by years of ethnic tensions and personal feuding. The only battle in Canadian history fought between members of the same regiment, the Battle of Pakenham has all but vanished from the official record as a lack of evidence and witnesses reduced the incident to a mere footnote. But new research has brought the battle back to life, revealing its significance to local history and the wider role it played during the Upper Canada Rebellions (1837-38). Join Robert Gardiner as he uncovers what really happened in Pakenham on a cold November afternoon 184 years ago.

Robert Gardiner is a local amateur historian, and author of a new book on the history of Pakenham to be released in early 2023.

This is a digital event that will be hosted using Zoom. To register for this event, fill out the form here with your name and email address (https://forms.gle/ oHQWQT2yB1UQ7omB9), or email nlrmuseum@gmail.com

Registration to this event is free, but donations are encouraged to help the North Lanark Historical Society continue to offer these events throughout the year! Their donation page can be found here ->

https://north-lanark- historical-society.square. site/shop/make-a-donation/5

The North Lanark Regional Museum is owned and operated by the North Lanark Historical Society, a not-for-profit organisation in operation since 1965! The organisation is made up of volunteers dedicated to the collection, preservation, and presentation of local history. Support local history and become a member today! Memberships bought now will be carried over into 2023.