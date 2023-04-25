The Comfort Crew continues to “stitch” their way into people’s hearts!

Friday, April 14, was a beautiful day, made even more beautiful by all the smiles that shone out from everyone’s faces at Stoneridge Manor Long Term Care Home in Carleton Place. The new building at ​​​29 Costello Drive in Carleton Place is absolutely beautiful! As they prepare to welcome residents into their lovely new accommodation, it was decided that it would be nice if Home Hospice North Lanark’s Comfort Crew’s beautiful hand-crafted lap blankets, shawls and more would greet them. As always, the Comfort Crew members stepped up and got busy with needles, hooks and yarn and created an amazing array of gorgeous items.

The presentation took place in front of the new building. As you can see, there are a lot of gift bags ready to place in the resident’s new rooms.

Pictured from left are: Comfort Crew members Dianne Neitzel, Jennifer Hoy, Kathryn Stevens, Renate Seiler and Marie Thérèse Latulippe. From Stoneridge: Kerri Seabrook (Executive Director), Carol Lavoie (Regional Manager), Belle Konink (Recreation Manager) and David Ormsby (Regional Manager). From Home Hospice North Lanark: Toni Surko (Director), Emily Ballinger RPN (Program Coordinator), Sidney Thomson (Program Support Volunteer), Jan Watson (Chair) and Sara Burrill RN (Part-time Program Coordinator).

Inset: when we were placing the many items into the giftbags we found a few small hearts; a tangible symbol of the love that goes into each and every item the Comfort Crew creates. They were placed randomly into a few of the bags.