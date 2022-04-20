Wednesday, April 20, 2022

A volunteer-run newspaper for Mississippi Mills, Ontario, and area

The Great ‘Toonie’ book sale! April 30

Saturday April 30, 10 am to 4 pm, 280 Wilson Street, Appleton

Attention book lovers – mark your calendars! Our fifth annual ‘Toonie Book Sale’ is coming soon, in support of The Community Ascent Network.

There are over 1,000 nearly new books, including contemporary fiction, mystery, romance and all genres of non-fiction, hardcover and paperback, for a donation of just a ‘toonie’ each. A great opportunity to stock up for your summer reading, while supporting a worthy cause!

Special this year for knitters and weavers & crafters! We have received a donation of hundreds of balls of yarn – wool, cotton & synthetic. No prices set, just chose the perfect yarn for your next project and make a donation to C.A.N.

All proceeds from this sale will go towards providing secondary school education and other opportunities for the youth of Pinan, Ecuador. Community Ascent Network is a non-profit organization founded by local resident Simon Cretien, who has helped this remote Indigenous community fulfill their dream of high school education for their community.

CAN is now working towards post-secondary education and creating community employment opportunities. You can learn more about this project by going to their website at www.communityascent.com.

Do you have books you’d like to contribute to this cause? We’re still accepting book donations – contemporary, classics, children’s – as long as they’re in very good condition. Books can be dropped off at the address above any time before Thursday, April 28.

The sale will be held in an outdoor covered area. Hand sanitizer will be available and mask wearing is still recommended. Come and browse. We look forward to seeing you on April 30th!

For more information please contact Adrian or Robert at 613-257-4233, or email us at appletonstudio@gmail.com

Photo caption: Local resident Simon Cretien, founder of Community Ascent Network, working in Pinan, Ecuador

 

 

