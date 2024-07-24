The Mill of Kintail has a rebuilt rock wall!

For six years the Naismith Men’s Shed has had an ongoing commitment to the Mississippi Valley Conservation Authority to help with grounds maintenance at the Mill of Kintail. So on Wednesday, July 17 six of the Naismith Men’s Shed members were busy rebuilding the freemasonry stone wall at the Mill’s Cloister (favourite site for community wedding ceremonies).

We were assisted by two of the MVCA staff who provided stone dust and equipment to facilitate the task. In three hours all stones were removed, the base levelled and the wall rebuilt. No longer is there a risk of guests stepping on a stone, having it slip from under them and having a serious fall.

Special thanks go to MVCA staffer Sarah and Shedder Grant Montag who has been organizing Shedder work parties to trim vines, weed gardens and repair walls since spring of this year.