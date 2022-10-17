Monday, October 17, 2022
Voting opens for 2022 municipal election

Today marks the start of the 2022...

Donald Cram – English public school trustee candidate

My name is Donald Cram and I...

TRAVELOGUE: Cycling in Mongolia, October 19

Wednesday, October 19th at 7 pm, Almonte...
Arts & CultureThe Splendour of Fall in Almonte

The Splendour of Fall in Almonte

by Chris Cavan

the wisdom of trees

look up
to trees
our tall teachers

seeds
miracles of nature
take root in darkness
grow to etch tangled patterns
across brilliant skies

sweet sap rises
nourishes
spring buds blossom
into full leaf summer

rings
circles of life
buds to falling leaves
mark lean and lush years
tough bark
protects its heartwood

full arms wave
in blazes of colour
the woodlands
bid the heat adieu
as the earth
cycles away again

branches bare themselves
for the waiting
the pure stillness
of winter
the pause
where all growth
begins

Chris Cavan – 27-09-2022

