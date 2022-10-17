The Splendour of Fall in Almonte

by Chris Cavan

the wisdom of trees

look up

to trees

our tall teachers

seeds

miracles of nature

take root in darkness

grow to etch tangled patterns

across brilliant skies

sweet sap rises

nourishes

spring buds blossom

into full leaf summer

rings

circles of life

buds to falling leaves

mark lean and lush years

tough bark

protects its heartwood

full arms wave

in blazes of colour

the woodlands

bid the heat adieu

as the earth

cycles away again

branches bare themselves

for the waiting

the pure stillness

of winter

the pause

where all growth

begins

Chris Cavan – 27-09-2022