The Splendour of Fall in Almonte

by Chris Cavan
the wisdom of trees
look up
to trees
our tall teachers
seeds
miracles of nature
take root in darkness
grow to etch tangled patterns
across brilliant skies
sweet sap rises
nourishes
spring buds blossom
into full leaf summer
rings
circles of life
buds to falling leaves
mark lean and lush years
tough bark
protects its heartwood
full arms wave
in blazes of colour
the woodlands
bid the heat adieu
as the earth
cycles away again
branches bare themselves
for the waiting
the pure stillness
of winter
the pause
where all growth
begins
Chris Cavan – 27-09-2022