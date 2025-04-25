The Ten Collective fifth exhibit of paintings in Almonte, April 26-27, 2025.

The 2025 Ten Collective artists are looking forward to their fifth show together. This year the artists are Amelia Ah You, Bhat Boy, Jill Halliday, Eileen Hennemann, Katherine McNenly, Maria Moldovan, Jennifer Noxon, Kaija Savinainen, Charles Spratt, Lily Swain, and guest artist Allan Stanley.

This show has become has become popular with collectors who know to arrive when the doors open on Saturday. The Ten Collective artists have been honored over the past four shows to have much of their work purchased over the two days, with paintings moving to homes and offices in Lanark County, Ottawa, Montreal, Toronto and beyond.

The Ten Collective believe the show benefits the artists, the arts community, the town and the museum. Visitors can enjoy the show and a day visiting the area, where they can stop to enjoy a drink or lunch, browse through interesting stores, and enjoy some of the natural sites around Almonte. If it’s a nice day, you can picnic at Almonte’s Metcalfe Geoheritage Park ~ the first of its kind in Canada. Of course, the Grand Falls and Riverwalk has to be enjoyed as well. Check out almonte.com and mississippimills.ca for more details on our part of our beautiful country.

Visitors to the Mississippi Valley Textile Museum (mvtm.ca) will experience the history of the woolen industry in the Mississippi River Valley and learn about the impact it had on the social, cultural and industrial development of the region. It is also a Canadian National Historic site and a unique venue to showcase an art exhibit.

Bring your friends and family from near and far to enjoy this exciting weekend of creativity by several local, professional artists. Attendance records have been overwhelming each year. For two intense days there are so many great chats about the paintings with visitors of all ages.

The artists appreciate the interest in their work and delight in sharing their backgrounds, their stories and their passion about why they paint. It means so much that there is such support and interest in their work. They are looking forward to meeting you at the show.

The Ten Collective Show | Saturday, April 26 and Sunday, April 27, 2025 | 10:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. | Mississippi Valley Textile Museum, 3 Rosamond St. E., Almonte | Free admission and parking.

~ Eileen Hennemann