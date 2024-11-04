The Wizard is … Odd? comes to Mississippi Mills

The team of Kris and Rob Riendeau are at it again. They have been involved in musical theatre they first met at university in the 1980s while doing “A Chorus Line” and have had a life long love affair with community theatre. Kris originally directed Fern Martin shows and Rob writes. This year they wanted to write a love letter to community theatre. Their offering is The Wizard is … Odd? an original comedic musical that celebrates the unique charm of small-town life and the transformative power of theatre and community. In it a father and daughter move from the city and become entangled in a small town theatre troupe’s production of The Wizard of Oz. They find that some town residents campaign to get rid of the newcomers while others welcome them. The lessons learned in the play are heartfelt and important and a metaphor for the importance of being welcoming.

Rob and Kris have been working on this play for 2 years. They started workshopping the script in January with input from the crew, musicians, actors and others. This could never be a 2 person operation and the inclusion of others gives the play more sparkle and heart. As Kris pointed out, the stakes in community theatre are low. There are no scouts, no competition so why not treat each other well and get along. This is what makes community theatre so attractive to the amateur participants. They have pulled this off without conflict.

Rob does the writing and Mike McCormick and friends offer original tunes and lyrics. The show is a tribute to amateur theatre and the interesting characters (both on and off stage) who make it special. Directed by Kris Riendeau and with musical direction by Ian Guenette, it features many of the same talented folks who brought you Spinning Yarns — The Millworkers’ Musical, and Who Stole Christmas from Mississippi Mills. The characters are based on people from theatre that they have known and Rob loves them all.

The play is raising funds for Climate Network Lanark — a terrific local organization whose mission is to bring people together to act on climate change.

The Wizard is… Odd?! opens on November 8 for a two-weekend run at the Almonte Old Town Hall. Curtain times are 7:30pm on Friday, November 8 and Friday, November 15; and 2pm on November 9, 10, 16 and 17. Tickets are $32 (fees included) for adults and $22 for youth under 18, available from Tickets Please (485–6434).

Please note that the matinee Sunday November 10 has sold out. Tickets are available for all other performances.