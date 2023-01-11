Wednesday, January 11, 2023
Generic selectors
Exact matches only
Search in title
Search in content
Post Type Selectors

Theatre classes for young people this winter

Are you looking for an extracurricular for...

FOR SALE: HONDA HS 622 Snowblower

HONDA HS 622 Snowblower for Sale Electric Start...

Hot Sweet Shrimp

by Susan Hanna This recipe from Bonnie Stern’s...
The BillboardTheatre classes for young people this winter

Theatre classes for young people this winter

Are you looking for an extracurricular for a creative kid? Almonte Theatre Camp and Play Where You Live will be offering theatre-making classes this winter. Small groups will work together to make tiny pieces that will be performed in the nooks and crannies of St. Paul’s church. Participants will learn collaboration, voice and movement skills, all while having the chance to build their own original piece of theatre.

You can catch details and register by heading to the web, and details are also below.

All classes are on Monday nights at St. Paul’s Church in Almonte (70 Clyde Street)

They will start Feb. 6th and end April 3rd (No class March 13th)

  1. MAKERS with Emily (Age 6-8) Mondays from 5:00 – 6:00

INT. MAKERS with Lindsey (Age 9-11) Mondays from 5:30 – 7:00

  1. MAKERS with Emily (age 12-14) Moondays from 6:15 – 7:45

NOTE: On April 3rd, all students will arrive at 5pm to prepare for the final presentation from 6:30pm-7:30pm

For more info contact – info@playwhereyoulive.ca

Related

FOLLOW US

Latest

From the Archives

millstonenews@gmail.com

Millstone News is a not-for-profit corporation and volunteer-run newspaper for the Mississippi Mills area. 

Publisher: Edith Cody-Rice; Proprietors: Edith Cody-Rice, Brent Eades. Head office: 43 Shepherd Street, Almonte

Learn More

Arts & Culture

Living

Science & Nature

Support Us

The Millstone is a volunteer-run  newspaper that does not accept paid advertising. We rely on donations to help cover operating costs. Won't you consider a small donation?




Copyright © The Millstone