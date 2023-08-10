Things will be hectic in town on Saturday

August 12 will be a busy day in Almonte – the municipality recommends residents, visitors plan ahead

This Saturday, August 12, Bridge St. in Almonte will be closed to vehicle traffic between Parkview St. and Colbourne St. starting at 6 a.m. for the 28th Annual Naismith 3 on 3 Basketball Tournament. In addition, Mississippi Mills is pleased to be hosting a special Canada’s Walk of Fame ceremony at 3 p.m. at Gemmill Park. Expect slower travel times, detours and some additional traffic.

ALTERNATE ROUTES AND PARKING OPTIONS

The Municipality recommends avoiding the Bridge St. closure and choosing an alternate route to get through town. The Almonte, Main and Ottawa St. corridor will remain open and with construction finished downtown, Mill St., Little Bridge St. and adjacent public parking lots will be open and ready for shoppers. If you are planning on attending an event or visiting downtown, we suggest arriving earlier and choosing a parking lot or street parking a little further out. Thank you to Canadian Hydro Components (6 Main St. W.) and the Upper Canada District School Board for permitting the public to use their parking lot on August 12. The school board is allowing use of the parking lots at Naismith Public School (260 King St.) and the Perth St. Naismith soccer field. The public is also free to use several electric vehicle charging stations located at Canadian Hydro Components.

SHUTTLES

To ease with congestion and provide a safe, accessible way to attend the festivities Mississippi Mills has arranged for shuttles. Vans will pick passengers up at the Rexall parking lot (430 Ottawa St.) and deliver them to the back of Gemmill Park (Brae St.). Shuttles will travel the continuous loop from noon until 5 p.m. The drop off location is a few steps from the 3 on 3 tournament and an easy walk to Downtown Almonte. Special thanks to Carebridge Community Support, Lanark Transportation Association and Elm Development, owners of 430 Ottawa St., for partnering to offer this convenient way to get around.

A special Hometown Stars ceremony, celebrating Dr. James Naismith’s induction into Canada’s Walk of Fame gets underway at 3 p.m. at the Gemmill Park Main Stage and will feature special guests, speeches, musical performances and a plaque unveiling. All are welcome to attend this free event honouring the founding father of basketball! The 3 on 3 Tournament will break to allow all players and spectators to attend the celebration.

In addition to the basketball festivities Puppets Up! Is hosting its inaugural convention – PuppetCon –at Almonte Old Town Hall. Event organizers have arranged for their attendees to park at the North Lanark Agricultural Society grounds on Water St.

WASHROOMS

Public restroom facilities are available near the Gemmill Park Main Stage, Gemmill Park Splash Pad, Metcalfe Geoheritage Park, the John Levi Community Centre, Almonte Old Town Hall and the Almonte Branch of the Mississippi Mills Public Library.

We are looking forward to a busy, exciting and safe day in Almonte this Saturday. We hope you will join in the festivities! To minimize delay, we recommend taking advantage of the free shuttle services or allowing time to park a little further out. Please view the attached map for more information.

If you are not attending the events surrounding the John Levi Community Centre, we suggest you plan ahead and take an alternate route. Please contact the Municipality at 613-256-2064 ext. 603 if you need help planning your travel.