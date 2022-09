(August 13, 1940 – July 25, 2020)

Join us as we, Mary Lynn Hill, Steven Hill and family come together to celebrate the life of our beloved husband, father and grandfather, Tom Hill, Sunday, September 18, 2022, at the Arnprior Legion, 49 Daniel Street North, Arnprior from 1-4 p.m. We’ll share our favorite stories and memories about him and raise a toast in his honour.