Those Fabulous Painted WIndows are up again for Puppets Up!

by Edith Cody-Rice

For evey Puppets Up! festival, since its beginning, teams of volunteers have painted theatre curtains on the windows of businesses on Mill Street. They set the stage and the tone and here they are for 2024.

And here is the talented team of window painting volunteers

They painted 54 windows!!

In the Sivarulrasa Gallery windows you will see Puppets made by Noreen Young, founder and artistic director of Puppets Up!, television performer and recipient of the Order of Canada. All of these puppets were used in television shows including the iconic Under the Umbrella Tree and the history of each is included with a sale.

The tents are up and volunteers at the ready so MAY THE SHOW BEGIN!!

The Puppets Up! festival is this weekend August 9-11.

And