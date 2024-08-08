Thursday, August 8, 2024
Those Fabulous Painted WIndows are up again for Puppets Up!

by Edith Cody-Rice 

For evey Puppets Up! festival, since its beginning, teams of volunteers have painted theatre curtains on the windows of businesses on Mill Street. They set the stage and the tone and here they are for 2024.

Mill Street Books
Acanthus Florists
JB Arts
North Market
Threadwork
Brenda’s New to You
The Superior Restaurant
Lafrenière Sanna Estate Law
Duffield
Our Treasured Baker Bob’s
Lee Valley Tools

And here is the talented team of window painting volunteers

Photo credit: Darcy Moses,

They painted 54 windows!!

In the Sivarulrasa Gallery windows you will see Puppets made by Noreen Young, founder and artistic director of Puppets Up!, television performer and recipient of the Order of Canada. All of these puppets were used in television shows including the iconic Under the Umbrella Tree and the history of each is included with a sale.

The tents are up and volunteers at the ready  so MAY THE SHOW BEGIN!!

Volunteers Umai Erlik and Alex Babbitt relax before heading into a busy weekend of work at the festival.

The Puppets Up! festival is this weekend August 9-11.

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

And

 

