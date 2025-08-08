Friday, August 8, 2025
Total open-air burn ban now on

Due to extremely dry conditions and no rain in the forecast, the Mississippi Mills Fire Department (MMFD) has moved from a partial burn ban to a total burn ban, effective Friday, August 8.

Under a total burn ban (Level 5), NO OPEN AIR BURNING is permitted within the Municipality, including campfires and fireworks. 

Anyone found burning during this ban may face a fine and will be held responsible for all costs related to investigating, controlling and extinguishing any fire set or left unattended.

This ban will remain in place until further notice.

Questions about the burn ban can by directed to the MMFD – 613-256-2064 (select option 7). 

