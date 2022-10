Tourtieres 2022!

Back, after two years absence, we have missed you! St. Paul’s “Holy Rollers” and our delicious 10” beef & pork tourtieres (2:1 mix, no garlic, special spices) are here again, starting this Friday, October 28th, 4 pm, St. Paul’s Church, 70 Clyde St. And for every Friday throughout November. Fully cooked and selling at $25. Sorry, no orders – first come, first served but you have 5 Fridays!