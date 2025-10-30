Tourtieres at St. Paul’s – Back by Popular Demand!

Continuing a tradition of serving the community, and going back more than 30 years, the ‘Holy Rollers’ of St. Paul’s church will be selling delicious tourtieres at last year’s price of $25 each starting this Friday at 4 pm, and every Friday in November. These tasty meat pies are a 2:1 mix of the finest quality beef and pork, infused with potatoes and onions, and blessed with a blend of special ingredients (no garlic). Cooking instructions are provided.

These traditional autumn – early winter tourtieres can be frozen cooked or uncooked, brought out when unexpected company arrives, given as Christmas gifts, or simply enjoyed at home.

Look for the sign on the corner of Queen & Clyde opposite the LCBO.