Town hall on affordable seniors housing exceeds expectations 

On Wednesday, June 22nd, the Clayton Seniors Housing Corporation (CSHC) in cooperation with the Clayton Community Centre hosted a community meeting to all interested citizens of the Clayton area and broader district, including Mississippi Mills.

The purpose of the Town Hall/community meeting was to share information on initial planning to consider and assess community interest in additional demand for affordable senior housing in the Clayton Community, based on but not limited to the Linn Bower housing model.

The event exceeded the expectations of the organizing Committee

More than 30 residents came out to inquire on the project,

Bev Holmes and John Dalgity from Mississippi Mills Town Council joined the discussion, ● Mayor Lowry sent a letter of support, and

Newly elected Conservative MPP John Jordan also made the trip from Perth to Clayton to participate, encourage the initiative and signal his personal support for more and affordable senior housing as he takes on his new duties at Queens Park.

The organizing Committee, led by local resident Paul Watters and a small team, led the Town Hall and briefed participants on the status of the initiative. Mr. Watters indicated that the organizing Committee is at the early stages of the initiative, “we are at ground zero here folks,” he said, “and there is a lot of work to do to confirm interest, funding, and support, but we know there is a need, and we know people are interested”.

Bev Holmes, Mississippi Mills Councilor for Ramsay Ward encouraged residents to “think big and dream”, and emphasized, “our local residents belong to our community and want more affordable housing so they can age in place here, in the Clayton area, in their community”.

The organizing Committee is sponsored by and reports to the Clayton Seniors Housing Corporation, which is a non-profit organization incorporated in 1990 that owns and operates the Linn Bower apartment building (25 units) for seniors located in Clayton, Ontario.