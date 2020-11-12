Reid Gardens partners with Home Hospice North Lanark for their annual tree fundraiser

You may wonder why we are launching another fundraiser hot on the heels of our very successful Hike for Hospice, which would normally have taken place back in May. We are 100% funded through donations and targeted fundraising, and our Tree Fundraisers have always proven popular for Christmas gifts, so we need to get this moving!

Our Tree Fundraiser shopping site will be open for business on November 15, 2020 at https://trees.hhnl.ca/, and we are hoping that the community will support our work once again. We feel good about this fundraiser because what we are offering is a product that is a great value. When you plant a tree you plant a legacy; it is a beautiful way to remember someone you love. It is also a great way to celebrate a milestone such as a new home, a child’s birth, someone’s birthday or anniversary. Imagine your grandchildren someday playing in the shade of a tree you planted! Then there’s also the simple fact that it’s good for the environment and the beauty and value of your property.

This year we welcome a partnership with Reid Gardens in Carleton Place who have generously offered their help, including storage facilities to keep trees and shrubs safe upon delivery until pick-up. And to top it all off, they are throwing in a 30L bag of 3 Way Planting Mix and a 4.5g package of Root Rescue (mycorrhizae) with each tree purchased — a $6 value — as a gift! We are so grateful for their big-hearted support of our work. Reid Gardens has been a fixture on the edge of Carleton Place for over 30 years. A visit to Reid’s has been high on people’s list of things to do in the Spring. People come for their great variety of trees, shrubs, perennials and other garden necessities.

“Doug and I jumped at the chance to help when we were approached by Allan Goddard, retired owner of Almonte Landscape Services, about partnering with Home Hospice North Lanark. We believe strongly in the work that they do for the comfort of people in our community who need palliative care. It is also such a great fit for us — selling trees and shrubs are what we do! It is our privilege to help HHNL raise necessary funds, especially in these difficult times.”

Doris Goerzen, owner of Reid Gardens



Some of the trees and shrubs you can order from HHNL this year are Balsam Fir, Common Witchhazel, Blue Beech, Northern Acclaim Honeylocust, Emerald Spire Crabapple, Ironwood, Oakleaf Mountain Ash and Boulevard Lilac. You are encouraged to order early. In past years the most popular varieties sell out fast!

All funds raised will help enable us to continue to offer emotional and social support to clients, their families and loved ones. We invite you to visit our website at hhnl.ca to learn more about our organization. Our core service involves training and matching visiting volunteers with clients under the supervision of a Registered Nurse. At the present time visits are delivered via phone and video chat, but we have been able to continue our work throughout the pandemic. We also offer bereavement support and advance care planning guidance.

Trees will be available for pick up in the Spring of 2021. Exact date and time are to be determined. The pick up location will be Reid Gardens in Carleton Place, 140 Pick Road, adjacent to the Garden Center.