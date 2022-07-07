Trial will allow ATVs on some MM roads

A reader brought to our attention this notice from the municipality’s website:

Mississippi Mills is making it easier for ATVs to access trails by relaxing restrictions. On June 7th, Committee of the Whole approved a motion that would permit ATVs to travel on municipal roadways for the purpose of accessing areas of approved use on a one-year trial basis. Current restrictions will be maintained in the downtown core but eased elsewhere. This means residents no longer need to trailer to an area of permitted use – they can drive there from their home on the following roadways:

All roads lying within the boundary of the Almonte Ward except for: Little Bridge Street (from Bridge Street to Mill Street) Mill Street (from Bridge Street to Main Street) Mill Street (from Bridge Street to the dead end, south of Bridge) Brae Street (from Mill Street to Farm Street) High Street (from Brae Street to Bridge Street)

All roads lying within the boundary of the Village of Pakenham

Golden Line Road (from McArton Rd. to March Rd.)

Head Pond Road South (from Ryan Duncan Side Rd. to the dead end)

Lunney Road (from Shaw Rd to the dead end)

Rock Coady Trail (from Panmure Rd. to the dead end)

Timmins Road (from Kinburn Side Rd. to the dead end)

Walter Bradley Road (County Road 29 to the dead end)

Approved-use areas include the OVRT, county roads and country roads.

Council will vote on this motion at the June 21st Council Meeting.

Should you have any questions, please contact Cory Smith, Mississippi Mills Acting Director of Public Works.