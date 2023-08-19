Union Hall’s famous Blueberry Tea, August 27

Once again, Union Hall opens its doors to invite one and all to this cherished annual event, scheduled for Sunday, August 27th, from 2:00 to 4:00 p.m.

Visit the newly renovated hall to enjoy our freshly baked blueberry dessert along with a hot cup of tea or freshly brewed Equator coffee, in celebration of the joys of summer. Catch up with old friends or make new ones. New to the community? Bring your family and get to know your neighbours as you soak up a little history.

Union Hall holds a special place in our hearts as a Registered Charitable Organization, serving as a gathering place since its construction in 1857. Throughout the years, it has served as a beacon of community, a place of worship, a lending library and a venue for family celebrations, meetings, and a variety of cultural and commercial events.

Today, thanks to the support of Mississippi Mills and the Hub and private donors, and the dedication of our volunteers, we continue to preserve and maintain this historic landmark that has touched the lives of so many.

There is no charge for Blueberry Tea, but any donations you would like to contribute are always welcome and greatly appreciated.

Make it a date for Sunday, August 27th, 2-4 pm at Union Hall, 1984 Wolf Grove Road (corner of Tatlock Road).