Mississippi Mills Public Library’s Visiting Library Service (VLS) is available to residents unable to visit the library due to an illness, restricted mobility, or a physical, developmental or visual disability. Librarians & volunteers arrange to have books delivered directly to the person’s home, and then picked up to return to the library.

Calling out to Pakenham & Ramsay residents especially – if you or someone you know needs Visiting Library Services or needs more information about CELA or digital library options (eBooks, eAudio), please get in touch with Judi at vls@missmillslibrary.com or leave a message for her: 613-624-5306 (Pakenham branch) or 613-256-1037 (Almonte branch).