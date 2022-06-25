Saturday, June 25, 2022
Generic selectors
Exact matches only
Search in title
Search in content
Post Type Selectors

Voluneteer wanted for PuppetsUp

Looking for a fun way to connect...

Helpers wanted for move packing

Moving - need helpers to pack -...

Wallet found at the Independent in Almonte on Saturday afternoon, June 25.

I found a wallet in the basket...
The BillboardVoluneteer wanted for PuppetsUp

Voluneteer wanted for PuppetsUp

Looking for a fun way to connect with your community?

Puppets Up is a true grassroots festival, organized and operated entirely by volunteers, which will take place in Almonte from August 12-14.

We need your talents and energy! With this year’s festival less than two months away, it’s time to assemble the team that will volunteer during the three-day event itself (five days if we count set-up and tear-down). If you can volunteer for at least one 4-hour shift, please complete the Volunteer Intake Form. To ensure that we can get you a snazzy Puppets Up Volunteer T-Shirt, we would ask you to complete the survey as soon as possible, and by Wednesday, July 6 at the latest.

Please feel free to encourage others to join us too. Find more information at puppetsup.com or email volunteers@puppetsup.com if you have any questions. Thanks very much!

Related

FOLLOW US

Latest

From the Archives

millstonenews@gmail.com

Millstone News is a not-for-profit corporation and volunteer-run newspaper for the Mississippi Mills area. 

Publisher: Edith Cody-Rice; Proprietors: Edith Cody-Rice, Brent Eades. Head office: 43 Shepherd Street, Almonte

Learn More

Arts & Culture

Living

Science & Nature

Support Us

The Millstone is a volunteer-run  newspaper that does not accept paid advertising. We rely on donations to help cover operating costs. Won't you consider a small donation?




Copyright © The Millstone