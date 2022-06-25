Voluneteer wanted for PuppetsUp

Looking for a fun way to connect with your community?

Puppets Up is a true grassroots festival, organized and operated entirely by volunteers, which will take place in Almonte from August 12-14.

We need your talents and energy! With this year’s festival less than two months away, it’s time to assemble the team that will volunteer during the three-day event itself (five days if we count set-up and tear-down). If you can volunteer for at least one 4-hour shift, please complete the Volunteer Intake Form. To ensure that we can get you a snazzy Puppets Up Volunteer T-Shirt, we would ask you to complete the survey as soon as possible, and by Wednesday, July 6 at the latest.

Please feel free to encourage others to join us too. Find more information at puppetsup.com or email volunteers@puppetsup.com if you have any questions. Thanks very much!