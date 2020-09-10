Wayne Shail | April 30, 1948 ~ September 3, 2020

Wayne passed away peacefully on September 3, 2020 with his family by his side at the Almonte General Hospital.

Wayne grew up in Carleton Place spending his summers as a member of the Carleton Place Canoe Club. Eventually he met an Almonte girl and made his home in Almonte for many years. He was a devoted husband and father and, over several years, a long-time Coach for the Region 7 Special Olympics.

Wayne and Barbara were married for over 52 years. He was a proud and loving father and will never be forgotten by his son, Dwayne.

Wayne was the son of the late Preston and Laura Shail. He is survived by his siblings Irene Lowe (the late Alan), William (Amy), Diane Gough (the late Bob), Jack (Carolyn) and predeceased by his siblings Helen Kerr (the late Howard) and Joy Kirby (the late William), and brother-in-law to Allan Stanley (Eileen Hennemann). He will be missed by his many nieces, nephews, relatives and friends.

Donations in memory of Wayne may be made to the Almonte General Hospital Fairview Manor Foundation. A special note of gratitude to Dr. McKillop, as well as the nurses and staff from the Almonte General Hospital for their dedicated care and support. A celebration of Wayne’s life will be held at a later date.

Condolences & tributes: www.crgamble.com