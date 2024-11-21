Friday, November 22, 2024
Generic selectors
Exact matches only
Search in title
Search in content
Post Type Selectors

Winter Condo Rental (Jan-Apr) 

Located in the Heart of Downtown Almonte This...

Judy Ann Stote — obituary

Judy Ann Stote (nee Baker) It is with...

Big Band Almonte Tea Dance November 24

On Sunday November 24th, the classic big...
Classified AdsWinter Condo Rental (Jan-Apr) 

Winter Condo Rental (Jan-Apr) 

Located in the Heart of Downtown Almonte

This luxury one-of-a-kind condo is located steps from downtown Almonte. All of the shops and restaurants are just minutes away. Condo is located inside the historic Thoburn Mill and has outside views of the river through large floor to ceiling windows. 1200 SF of space that includes a gourmet cook’s kitchen, spa bathroom with soaking tub, dining room for 6, large master bedroom, office space and attached artist studio. It comes fully stocked with everything you will need. Just bring your suitcase and relax.

Contact: rent@almontecondo.com

More Info, pictures and pricing  here: https://tinyurl.com/35kd4d7w

Related

FOLLOW US

Latest

From the Archives

millstonenews@gmail.com

Millstone News is a not-for-profit corporation and volunteer-run newspaper for the Mississippi Mills area. 

Publisher: Edith Cody-Rice; Proprietors: Edith Cody-Rice, Brent Eades. Head office: 43 Shepherd Street, Almonte

Learn More

Arts & Culture

Living

Science & Nature

Support Us

The Millstone is a volunteer-run  newspaper that does not accept paid advertising. We rely on donations to help cover operating costs. Won't you consider a small donation?




Copyright © The Millstone