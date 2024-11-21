Winter Condo Rental (Jan-Apr) 

Located in the Heart of Downtown Almonte

This luxury one-of-a-kind condo is located steps from downtown Almonte. All of the shops and restaurants are just minutes away. Condo is located inside the historic Thoburn Mill and has outside views of the river through large floor to ceiling windows. 1200 SF of space that includes a gourmet cook’s kitchen, spa bathroom with soaking tub, dining room for 6, large master bedroom, office space and attached artist studio. It comes fully stocked with everything you will need. Just bring your suitcase and relax.

Contact: rent@almontecondo.com

More Info, pictures and pricing here: https://tinyurl.com/35kd4d7w