“Woven by Hand: Contemporary Canadian Tapestries” at the Mississippi Valley Textile Museum

Almonte, ON- Join the Mississippi Valley Textile Museum (MVTM) on Saturday, July 20 at 1 pm for the opening of “Woven By Hand: Contemporary Canadian Tapestries”! This exhibit presents recent works designed and woven by a collective of outstanding Canadian tapestry artists, reflecting their experiences and the comfort/discomfort of the COVID-19 lockdowns. Each tapestry is an individual response to the world at a time of unprecedented challenges and social upheaval.

Recognized internationally, each artist has dedicated many decades to professional practice in this medium. Among the collective are winners of Canada’s prestigious Governor General’s Award. Participating in this exhibition are (in alphabetical order): Line Dufour (QC), Thoma Ewen (QC), Murray Gibson (NS), Peter Harris (ON), Barbara Heller (BC), Jane Kidd (BC), Paulette-Marie Sauvé (QC), Suzanne Paquette (QC), and Ixchel Suarez (ON).

“Woven By Hand” is curated by Thoma Ewen of Moon Rain Centre, located in the Gatineau Hills. Moon Rain is dedicated to integrating textile art and community, and to sharing the ancient indigenous weaving wisdom that illustrates how weaving transmits the energy of peace.

Quote

“Weaving is an art that embodies intention, skill, and patience, and ‘Woven by Hand’ is a beautiful testament to the artistry that goes into each work. The MVTM is excited to bring this tribute to the many talented tapestry artists across the country, to our community.” – Michael Rikley-Lancaster, Executive Director/Curator, Mississippi Valley Textile Museum

Contact

Michael Rikley-Lancaster

Mississippi Valley Textile Museum

613-256-3754