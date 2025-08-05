Tuesday, August 5, 2025
Yard of the Week, August 2025

The prize for the eighth week of...

Almonte District High School 150th anniversary, October 11, 2025

Join us for a special day of...
Yard of the Week, August 2025

Yard of the Week, August 2025

The prize for the eighth week of the Almonte & District Horticultural Society’s ‘Yard of the Week’ goes to 243 Merrithew St., Almonte.  This garden oasis is an explosion of texture, from the architectural stones that lead your eye around the garden to the native plant selections.  While viewing, we were distracted by the number of birds that flew in and about the garden.  The colourful bench on the porch would be a perfect spot to sit and enjoy the show.

If you would like to nominate a garden within Mississippi Mills area for ‘Yard of the Week’ send the address to  adhsmailbox@gmail.com. Please note that the garden must be visible from a public street or sidewalk.

Millstone News is a not-for-profit corporation and volunteer-run newspaper for the Mississippi Mills area. 

