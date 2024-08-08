Thursday, August 8, 2024
LivingGardeningYard of the Week, August 7 2024

Yard of the Week, August 7 2024

The prize for the 8th week of the Almonte & District Horticultural Society’s ‘Yard of the Week’ goes to 210 Waba Rd., Pakenham. This is a large country garden bursting with colour. It has a vibrant mixture of plants, including a number of native species all in their full summer glory. There are many pollinator plants including morning glories using hollyhocks as a trellis. Here is one more reason to visit the village of Pakenham.

If you would like to nominate a garden within the Mississippi Mills area for ‘Yard of the Week’ send the address to  adhsmailbox@gmail.com. Please note that the garden must be visible from a public street or sidewalk.

