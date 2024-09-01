Yoga with Lisa – Fall 2024 Sessions

Chair Yoga for Balance and Strength – Now offered 2 times per week (see below)

The Chair Yoga classes will incorporate traditional postures both seated and standing, as well as a focus on improving our balance. Classes end with meditative relaxation. Suitable for people wanting the full benefits of a Yoga class but may have an injury, arthritis, hip or knee issues, or are not comfortable getting down to the mat. Location: Almonte Old Town Hall, Auditorium (3rd floor)

Dates: Monday Series – Sept. 9th to Oct. 28th, 2024 (7 classes, no class Oct. 14th Thanksgiving)

Time: 1:00 pm to 2:00 pm

Cost: $90 for full series (7 classes) or $15 per drop in

Dates: Wednesday Series – Sept. 11th to Oct. 30th, 2024 (8 classes)

Time: 11:00 am to 12:00 pm

Cost: $104 for full series (8 classes) or $15 per drop in

Gentle Mat Yoga – Fridays from 9:30 am to 10:30 am

These classes guide you through movement that develops strength, flexibility, and balance as well as develop the connection between, body, mind & breath. Deepen your understanding of the postures & basic alignment in the body, breathing, and relaxation techniques. Location: Almonte United Church.

Dates: Fridays – Sept. 6th to Oct. 25th, 2024 (8 classes)

Time: 9:30 am to 10:30 am

Cost: $104 for full series (8 classes) or $15 per drop in

To register for any of the above: lisa.om3@hotmail.com or 613-816-0919