Sunday, September 1, 2024
Generic selectors
Exact matches only
Search in title
Search in content
Post Type Selectors

Yoga with Lisa – Fall 2024 Sessions

Chair Yoga for Balance and Strength –...

“Folk in the Forest” – a music event you won’t want to miss!

On Saturday September 14, come to the...

For sale: Lexington dining room set

Beautiful hardwood Lexington dining room set. Pedestal table...
The BillboardYoga with Lisa - Fall 2024 Sessions

Yoga with Lisa – Fall 2024 Sessions

Chair Yoga for Balance and Strength – Now offered 2 times per week (see below)

The Chair Yoga classes will incorporate traditional postures both seated and standing, as well as a focus on improving our balance.  Classes end with meditative relaxation.  Suitable for people wanting the full benefits of a Yoga class but may have an injury, arthritis, hip or knee issues, or are not comfortable getting down to the mat.  Location:  Almonte Old Town Hall, Auditorium (3rd floor) 

Dates:                  Monday Series – Sept. 9th to Oct. 28th, 2024 (7 classes, no class Oct. 14th Thanksgiving)
Time:                    1:00 pm to 2:00 pm
Cost:                      $90 for full series (7 classes) or $15 per drop in

Dates:                   Wednesday Series – Sept. 11th to Oct. 30th, 2024 (8 classes)
Time:                    11:00 am to 12:00 pm
Cost:                      $104 for full series (8 classes) or $15 per drop in 

Gentle Mat Yoga – Fridays from 9:30 am to 10:30 am

These classes guide you through movement that develops strength, flexibility, and balance as well as develop the connection between, body, mind & breath. Deepen your understanding of the postures & basic alignment in the body, breathing, and relaxation techniques. Location: Almonte United Church. 

Dates:                   Fridays – Sept. 6th to Oct. 25th, 2024 (8 classes)
Time:                    9:30 am to 10:30 am
Cost:                      $104 for full series (8 classes) or $15 per drop in 

To register for any of the above: lisa.om3@hotmail.com or 613-816-0919

 

Related

FOLLOW US

Latest

From the Archives

millstonenews@gmail.com

Millstone News is a not-for-profit corporation and volunteer-run newspaper for the Mississippi Mills area. 

Publisher: Edith Cody-Rice; Proprietors: Edith Cody-Rice, Brent Eades. Head office: 43 Shepherd Street, Almonte

Learn More

Arts & Culture

Living

Science & Nature

Support Us

The Millstone is a volunteer-run  newspaper that does not accept paid advertising. We rely on donations to help cover operating costs. Won't you consider a small donation?




Copyright © The Millstone