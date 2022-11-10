Thursday, November 10, 2022
Book Signing with Author Whit Fraser Saturday November 12, 2022 | 11:00AM – 1:00PM

by Ann Shea, owner of Mill Street...

Mississippi Madawaska Land Trust seeks Executive Director

Executive Director About the Mississippi Madawaska Land...

For Sale 2006 Chevrolet Impala

$1,000 as is. Mileage 144k. guythurston1@gmail.com Cell#  613-227-7766
Arts & Culture8TH ANNIVERSARY SHOW at Sivarulrasa Gallery

8TH ANNIVERSARY SHOW at Sivarulrasa Gallery

Galleries I, II, and III, Nov 9 – Dec 30, 2022

Vernissage/Meet the Artists Reception: Saturday Nov 12, 2pm-5pm

From November 9 to December 30, Sivarulrasa Gallery is delighted to present our 8th ANNIVERSARY SHOW! Our biggest show of the year, covering all three sections of the Gallery, features works by 28 artists from coast to coast. We’re thrilled to showcase sculpture, paintings, drawings, photography and mixed media works in many sizes and suitable to many budgets – a festive time of year to add to your collection or start a new one.

Featured artists: Sue Adams, Sarah Anderson, Deborah Arnold, Carol Bajen-Gahm, Gizem Candan, Elaine Carr, Dale Dunning, Barbara Gamble, Catherine Gutsche, Karen Haines, Jim Hake, George Horan, Jane Irwin, Gayle Kells, William Liao, Susan Low-Beer, Iryna Merkulova, Jihane Mossalim, Mary Pfaff, Michael Pittman, Marina Raike, Wendy Robertson, Cathy Ross, Sanjeev Sivarulrasa, Louis Thériault, Susan Tooke, Eric Walker, Mirana Zuger.

Vernissage/Meet the Artists Reception: Saturday Nov 12, 2pm-5pm – Join us in Almonte to see the show, meet artists, and enjoy an incredible 8th Anniversary Cake! (Pre-registration is not required).

For more information and installation photos, visit our Exhibition Webpage:
https://sivarulrasa.com/exhibitions/8th-anniversary-show/

For available works and video clips from the show, visit our Virtual Gallery:
https://virtualgallery.sivarulrasa.com/

SIVARULRASA GALLERY
34 Mill Street, Almonte, ON
info@sivarulrasa.com
sivarulrasa.com
613.256.8033

Millstone News is a not-for-profit corporation and volunteer-run newspaper for the Mississippi Mills area. 

Publisher: Edith Cody-Rice; Proprietors: Edith Cody-Rice, Brent Eades. Head office: 43 Shepherd Street, Almonte

