Home Diana's Quiz Diana’s Quiz – October 3, 2020 Diana's Quiz Diana’s Quiz – October 3, 2020 October 3, 2020 - 7:00 am by Diana Filer 1. Who is Gavin McInnes? 2. Where is Eswatini? 3. Who is the current artistic director of the Stratford Festival? 4. What is Parkinson’s Law? 5. What was Charlie Chaplin’s last film? RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR Answers to Diana’s Quiz – September 26, 2020 Diana’s Quiz – September 26, 2020 Answers to Diana’s Quiz – September 19, 2020 LATEST FOR SALE: Boardroom and café tables October 3, 2020 - 5:31 pm Diana’s Quiz – October 3, 2020 October 3, 2020 - 7:00 am Great Veggie Grow Off weigh-in, October 10 October 2, 2020 - 3:39 pm FOR SALE: School desk and dining set October 2, 2020 - 3:24 pm ‘Memories of Appleton,’ a presentation by Eleanor Wright October 1, 2020 - 2:24 pm FOLLOW US1,845FansLike508FollowersFollow