A Hidden Gem: Almonte Lawn Bowling Club offers fun, fitness and friendship for all ages.

by Katie Freeman and Colleen Skjaveland

A local, non-profit organization is gearing up to begin a new season in Almonte. The Almonte Lawn Bowling Club (ALBC) was established in 1911 when a group of citizens began using the green beside the Old Town Hall. In 1933, the Club was moved to its current location at 157 Robert Street, formerly a cricket clubhouse, and has been welcoming prospective members ever since.

Lawn bowling is to Australia what hockey is to Canada, the sport growing in popularity all over the world. In Australia, it is played year-round in high schools, in para games and in licensed and unlicensed clubs. The sport is played both indoors and outdoors and by all generations.

Kevin Jones, who is the President of the Board of Directors for the ALBC, brings great enthusiasm to the sport. Jones is looking forward to seeing former members return and welcoming new ones. He has a special interest in encouraging residents of all ages to try it. “The ALBC is also working with the Municipality of Mississippi Mills summer sports camps this year to introduce the sports of lawn bowling and bocce ball to a new generation”, says Jones.

Lawn bowling is a very low-cost game to play and is a great way to meet new people. The ALBC offers three free evenings of bowling for those who would like to try it before deciding to join. The equipment is provided, ALBC only asks that participants bring their smile and wear flat soled, closed toed shoes in order to protect the green—and your toes.

Karl Skjaveland, an ALBC board member and lawn bowling enthusiast, explained, “Lawn bowling is closer to curling than to pin bowling. The bowls are made with an offset centre of gravity so there is a lot of strategy and technique involved to make the bowl curve at the right time and hit the ‘jack, the target. Bowls come in different weights and sizes so you can find just the right one for you. It’s terrific that the club provides all the bowls and other equipment.”

The ALBC 2025 fee for new members to join is $150 for the first season, and $200 for returning, regular members. The season lasts from mid May to mid October, five evenings and two mornings a week, weather permitting. For those with mobility issues, there are aids provided to help play the game.

The public is invited to their Open House and ribbon cutting for the new bocce courts on Saturday, May 24, from 10:00 am to 2:00 pm. Come and give both sports a try!

To learn more, visit their website: www.almonte-lawn-bowling-club.com.