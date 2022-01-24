Ursula K Le Guin wrote an essay that was entitled “No Time to Spare” and I would add Lanark County has “No Time To Waste.” Not only time but also taxpayers’ money.

On January 20, 2022 we endured a two-hour consultation process on “Affordable Housing” and were left wondering how the consultants could provide information based on 2016 Census data, that is not relevant regarding the present cost of houses and rental accommodation. The kicker was that the issues of the 800+ households waiting for social housing, rent geared to income or emergency housing were not part of the study.

Why were the housing needs of a whole sector of the population of Lanark County disregarded?

We know that no one needing assistance wants to be in that situation. No one puts up their hand to say make me the desperate one, the one with a disability, the one who is living under the threat of violence and abuse, the one who has fewer choices because of something as nebulous as bad luck? Anyone can find themselves on the slippery slope of bad luck; an accident happens, a relationship falls apart, a job disappears or a breadwinner passes. Bootstraps break when one is trying to pull themselves up. And who is there for support?

In these trickier times, it is our government we turn to make sure there is a safety net. As citizens of Lanark County, we have an obligation to demand our municipalities be compassionate and treat everyone living here with respect, proper social services and not regard motel/hotel rooms as emergency housing.

We are looking for concrete solutions to the housing crisis for everyone, especially in light of the upcoming provincial and municipal elections.

Members of the Lanark County Community Action Network (LCCAN)

http://thetablecfc.org/community-action-network