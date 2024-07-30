Adam Duffield — obituary

Duffield, Adam Daniel

Passed away suddenly in Calgary, AB, July 08, 2024

Born on July 20, 1983 and raised in Almonte, he attended Holy Name of Mary School.

Dearly loved son of Linda (nee, Polegato) and brother of Mallory. Predeceased by his father Gary Duffield and grandparents John and Dolly Duffield and Geno and Mary Ellen Polegato.

Adam loved soccer, cars, music, and dogs. He cared for the less fortunate, and received an award for his sandbagging efforts during the flooding of High River, AB in 2013 while working with Public Works.

Adam will be missed by family and friends, including Chikita and Aidan. If you wish to honour Adam with a memorial donation in lieu of flowers, please consider the Canadian Diabetic Society.

Funeral Mass will be held at Holy Name of Mary Church in Almonte, 127 Church Street, ON at 11:00 am on August 17, 2024. Special gathering after Funeral Mass at Linda’s home, 147 Sadler Drive in Almonte for close family and friends.