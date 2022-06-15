ADHS students build planters for Country Haven

Almonte students’ “Garden Box Project” encourages outdoor activity at Country Haven

On June 8, 2022 a group of eight Almonte District High School students traveled to Almonte Country Haven to build two raised garden boxes for the residents of the nursing home. This real-world learning task, which began back in April, had students Jacob Blackburn, Brandon Blackburn, Nathaniel Atfield, Tristan Wasylnuk, Anthony Miller, Leeta Warren, Nic Bertrand, and Teigan O’Toole working collaboratively between their Math and English classes.

In Mrs. Megan Masterson’s math class, the students researched, planned, and designed the planter boxes; and in Mrs. Caitlin Coffin’s English class, they wrote a proposal for the project, which was presented to the Real World Learning Team.

After a successful pitch and securing the necessary funds, the students purchased the lumber from Deka Home Building Centre in Carp, who graciously cut the wood according to the student’s specifications. On building day, the students transported the wood to the site and assembled the planter boxes.

Beyond building and planting, the students also enjoyed getting to say hello to some of the residents and staff. “This was a great opportunity for us to have some hands-on learning, and it was really cool to learn a little bit about the residents. We learned the oldest resident is 106 and I think that’s pretty incredible!”, said Tristan Wasylnuk, a grade 10 student.

The students finished off their day at Country Haven by planting a variety of vegetables for the residents to maintain, harvest, and enjoy.