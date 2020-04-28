Fotherby-Verk,

Aiden Victor Paul

Passed away peacefully at home, surrounded by his loving family on April 25, 2020.

Aiden was someone that was always excited to learn new things. He loved his iPad, white chocolate chips, peach juice, but more than anything he loved his siblings and his family. Aiden was extremely intelligent, very strong-willed, and had an excellent sense of humour.

Cherished son of Josh Verk and Stephanie Verk (Jay McDevitt). Missed by his brothers Declan, Lynkon and step-sisters Delilah, Rowan and Lilith as well as his beloved dog “King Arthur”. Proud and loving grandparents Victor Fotherby (Sue) and Judy as well as Marty and Leena Verk. Fondly remembered by his numerous aunts, uncles, cousins, relatives and friends. Donations may be made in Aiden’s memory to Candlelighters Childhood Cancer Support Program or the Mississippi Mills Youth Centre.

A warm thank-you to all the nurses, doctors, staff and volunteers whom were always helpful to us and have been there throughout Aiden’s battle with cancer. The Family would also like to express their gratitude to Aiden’s school which was Holy Name of Mary Catholic School as well as to all of our friends and the community for their tremendous support.

