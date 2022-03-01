Algonquin Nation, Past and Present: Land Claim Explained — March 14

Webinar with ASL, March 14: 7 to 9 p.m

Sponsored by Mississippi Mills All My Relations

Last fall, Metis leader Tony Belcourt arranged for Mayor Christa Lowry, artist Lynn Melbourne and representatives of Mississippi Mills All My Relations to visit Pikwakanagan (pik- waa -ka-gon), an Algonquin community most of us know as Golden Lake. There we shared a meal together where we met Chief Wendy Jocko and several of the band’s councillors and then had a wonderful guided tour of the community and presentation in their council chambers about the settlement of the Ottawa River watershed. Although their Cultural Centre was closed for renovations we were shown a video of its beautiful contents and were impressed with their continuing efforts to reappropriate and celebrate their cultural and spiritual traditions. As a result of this visit we are delighted to be able to sponsor a webinar titled Algonquin Nation Past and Present: Land Claim Explained.

The Algonquins have lived in harmony with the Ottawa River watershed for thousands of years. When European explorers first arrived, they brought opportunities for trade and alliances, nation to nation. A Royal Proclamation in 1763 by King George III, recognized that Indigenous Peoples were owners of this land and any expansion of settlement required a treaty. Nevertheless, the federal and provincial governments gradually allowed – indeed encouraged – settlers to simply overtake it for their own purposes. Despite the Algonquins’ efforts over two hundred years to establish a treaty with the federal government, this has yet to occur. Today Algonquins of Ontario are in negotiation with the Ontario and Federal governments to develop a just resolution to this difficult problem.

On March 14th, 7 p.m. to 9 p.m., Mississippi Mills All My Relations is hosting a two hour webinar where Councillor Dan Kohoko from the Pikwakanagan First Nations Reserve and member of the Algonquin negotiating team, will describe this history, the nature of the Algonquin land claim and the state of current negotiations. In commenting about this process, Councillor Kohoko has said, “We do not want to perpetuate injustice by doing to you what you did to us.” He will also allow plenty of time for questions.

Tickets for this unique opportunity are $20 and can be purchased through Tickets Please at allmyrelations.ticketsplease.ca.

The proceeds from this event will be donated to Pikwakanagan’s Cultural Centre. American Sign Language will be provided for this event