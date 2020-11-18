Saturday, Nov 7, dawned bright and beautiful and stayed that way. Friends of the Neighbourhood Tomato Friendship Oven hosted a free ham and Baked Beans luncheon as part of the Almonte Farmers Market Christmas Sale. The oven was fired, and more than 70 people enjoyed a snack of ham and beans baked in the oven, warm cider as well as maple bread from Tony and Gena Morrow from Lantern Hill Farm.

It was all delicious with more than five kinds of baked beans on offer: vegan, maple, bacon, pork chop and honey garlic sausage. Having the event spread over several hours ensured we respected the Public Health Guidelines.

Generous donations from this event are going to support the oven and related community food security activities. Many thanks to all the volunteers who made this happen. A special call out to the Hub for their support and generous contribution of real cutlery (no more plastic cutlery for us!).

Due to the pandemic, we had few fires in 2020. On Saturday many people expressed an interest in more activities with the oven…so we are planning…Watch the Millstone and visit our Facebook page (Friends of the Almonte Neighborhood Tomato Friendship Oven) for more information about exciting safe community events to come.