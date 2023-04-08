Allan Turner — obituary

Turner, Allan

(A proud Scotsman and Canadian Pacific Railway retiree)

Loving husband, father, grandfather and uncle passed away peacefully with his grandchildren by his side at the age of 92 on April 7th 2023 at Orchard View by the Mississippi. He will be dearly missed by his family and friends. Pre-deceased by the love of his life of 65 years Olive, daughter Debbie (Renato), pre-deceased by his son Doug, loving and fun grandpa to Jordan (Sabrina) & pops to his 4th-floor family. Special thank you to Dr. Ray & Dr. Tiffany and the outstanding staff at Orchard View for their care and compassion. Cremation has taken place and a private burial and celebration will be held in their memory at a later date. In lieu of flowers, a donation to the Almonte Hospital would be appreciated.

