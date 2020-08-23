Almonte Civitan Re-Opening BBQ, Monday, August 17

Following the Public Health guidelines for a Phase 3 event, 44 Civitan members enjoyed a BBQ dinner meeting, the first club meeting since early March.

Club members, all following social distancing protocols, discussed ideas moving forward with reopening the club’s hall while in full accordance with Public Health instructions.

One thing is for certain, Civitan members are community builders and supporters.

A special thank you to our community event sponsors Don’s Meat Market and the Dairy Distillery!

We as Almonte Civitan members look forward to presenting new and innovative event ideas in the days ahead!

Watch for our sign on Wolfgrove Rd.