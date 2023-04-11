Almonte Farmers’ Market needs your help on April 13!

The Municipality of Mississippi Mills is looking into the future! As a part of “MM2048”, there will be a public consultation on April 13, from 2-6pm with presentations from 6-7:30pm at the John Levi Community Centre (aka the arena). All of us at the Almonte Farmers’ Market hope you can let your councillors know that the farmers market is an important part of the downtown and the greater community!

The Almonte Farmers’ Market has been a venue for the community to gather and to shop for fresh, locally produced farm goods, baking, and locally made crafts since 1990. It brings country folks and town folks together. It is a meeting place for old friends and new friends, promoting a sense of community and belonging. The unique nature of our market is well known, and attracts visitors to beautiful Almonte, also!

Buying directly from farmers supports a vibrant local food system and supports the local economy. Money spent at the farmers’ market tends to be recirculated to other local businesses, and vise versa. Food less travelled is an important part of promoting a healthy natural environment, and a simple way to help reduce ones carbon footprint.

It is also a great venue for education! Learning about how your food is produced, and how to expand your culinary horizons is a fun and delicious way to support your local farmers’ market for all of the wonderful reasons mentioned above!

So please consider highlighting all of the wonderful reasons why the Almonte Farmers’ Market ought to be prioritized as a part of future plans for downtown Almonte!