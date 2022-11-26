Almonte in Concert, ‘Christmas with Quartom’ — December 3

Join us for our annual Christmas Concert!

Saturday, December 3, 2022, 7:30 p.m.

Kerry Bursey – tenor

Benoit Le Blanc – baritone

Julien Patenaude – baritone

Philippe Martel – bass-baritone

Quartom, as in “four men”: This irresistible vocal quartet combines perfectly mastered polyphony with boundless charm and pushes vocal harmonization to rarely achieved performance levels. With their original arrangements of well-known melodies, Christmas with Quartom is sure to put you in the festive mood. Performing some of the greatest classics of the season as well as staples from Christmases around the world, Quartom will also delight you with excerpts from their latest release, Rendez-vous.

Tickets available online at almonteinconcert.com