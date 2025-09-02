Almonte Junior Civitan is looking for new members

Calling students in Grade 7 to 12!

Almonte Junior Civitan is open to new members! Do you want to earn volunteer hours and help make our community a better place? Are you interested in building leadership and teamwork skills? Would you like to have some fun and make a difference for youth by helping with things like a spaghetti dinner and bake sales to support programs for youth in our community?

Almonte Junior Civitan meets on the first and third Tuesday of each month from 7 to 8 PM at the Almonte Civitan Hall, 500 Almonte Street. Please come to our open house on Tuesday September 16, 2025, at 7 PM at the Almonte Civitan hall, to learn about this group and to see if you would like to be a member. Parents are welcome to come along too.

Please check out more information at https://almontecivitan.com/junior-civitan/ or contact us at juniorcivitan@almontecivitan.com