Wednesday, August 17, 2022
Almonte Potters Guild is back open

Are you looking for a new hobby? Would you like to flex your creative muscles and try pottery?

After a short closure for renovations, Almonte Potters Guild is back open with a new look and brand-new pottery courses! Join us for either hand-building or wheel classes, Beginner to Intermediate, starting August 29th.

Check out our studio at 95 Bridge St., or just visit www.almontepottersguild.com to sign up today! Don’t delay, the courses are filling up fast!

For more information, email almontepottersguild@gmail.com.

