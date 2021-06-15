Who will be Canada’s next country music star? Voting for SiriusXM’s Top of the Country opens today

Grand prize includes $25,000, a performance at Country Music Week 2021 and more

TORONTO, June 14, 2021 – SiriusXM Canada, the country’s leading audio entertainment company, is calling on Canadians once again to help choose Canada’s next big country music star for the third annual SiriusXM Top of the Country competition in partnership with the Canadian Country Music Association® (CCMA). The fate of the eight semi-finalists is in the public’s hands, with the popular vote helping to determine which three artists move on to perform at one of the biggest country music events in Canada and have a shot at the $25,000 grand prize, taking their country music career to the next level.

This year’s talented group of SiriusXM Top of the Country semi-finalists are:

Don Amero (Winnipeg, MB)

Raquel Cole (Vernon, BC)

Carolina East (South River, NL)

Nate Haller (Toronto, ON)

Brittany Kennell (Beaconsfield, QC)

Kalsey Kulyk (Hudson Bay, SK)

Tyler Joe Miller (Surrey, BC)

Kelly Prescott (Almonte, ON)

Beginning June 14 through to 11:59 p.m. ET on June 28, country fans can watch all studio sessions and vote at https://topcountry.siriusxm.ca for their favourite performers once daily.

Once voting is complete, the top three artists will emerge as SiriusXM Top of the Country finalists and be featured during Country Music Week 2021, happening later this fall in London, ON. The winner will also receive the $25,000 grand prize, plus participation in a SOCAN songwriting camp.