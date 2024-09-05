Almonte’s Patrick Donnelly awarded Quilt of Valour

On Friday, August 30th, Major Patrick Donnelly (R) was awarded the Quilt of Valour in recognition of over 30 years of service in the Canadian Armed Forces (CAF), including two separate tours of peacekeeping duty in Cyprus in the 1970s. Patrick started his military career as a cadet at fifteen and served nine years in the reserves before joining the regular forces. Over his long and varied career, Pat served in the infantry, the artillery and the armoured corps as a tank commander before completing his service as a Training Development Officer.

The Quilts of Valour – Canada Society presents quilts to members of the CAF who have served in either combat or peacekeeping missions, as an expression of gratitude and comfort. Pat’s quilt was made by members of the Kanata Quilt Guild, a local chapter of the Quilts of Valour society, and presented by Jacquie Fuller.

Pat was piped into the ceremony by an honour guard of the Almonte Legion with many friends, family and Mayor Christa Lowry in attendance.

Thank you Pat!