Reflections from the Swamp

Dear Readers,

The swamp is truly a glorious place to be in early spring. This year

Tundra Swans and Sandhill Cranes have joined the multitude of Canada Geese out on the water. Within the last few years we’ve had two record high water levels that have flooded out the nests of the Canada Geese. This year the waters are behaving properly and staying within their usual confines. Climate change has contributed to oscillating temperatures, severe storms, and droughts.

Alpha is the first letter of the Greek alphabet while Omega is the last letter. The Creator has been described as The Alpha and the Omega in Biblical references; the beginning and the end. I see the geese bringing in the New Year (Alpha) with their arrival in March. The geese also herald in the end of the season (Omega) of life in the fall. This poem is a tribute to our beloved Canada Geese, Creator, and the joy of spring. This verse is also a warning that our Earth has entered troubling times because of our contributions to climate change. We thank you geese, for bringing in the new season of life every spring when you come home to us.

The Geese

Sometimes mythical with their golden eggs

Able to live in two worlds, the physical and the spiritual

The world of land and water

The sphere of air, ether, and flight

The Geese

The Alpha and Omega

The heralds of new beginnings in spring

And the trumpets that mark the end times,

In the fall of life, in the natural world

The Eggs

Freshly lay in the reeds,

Beneath downy feathers, protected from the storms above

Warm and hopeful, gifts of life unopened.

The Alpha waits its turn in the cycle of life

The Earth

Wrapped in the embryonic envelope of atmosphere and clouds

Warms beyond its incubational needs

Sending droughts, hurricane winds

Driving violent storms to the reeds below

The Eggs

Abandoned, float lifelessly toward the sea

Which slowly rises to meet them.

Big birds fly alone against the sun

Their journey ending with the empty nest

The Geese

Caught between the Alpha and Omega

“What is our purpose now?” they ask.

Flight without destination, resting between rising tides

Waiting, silently for tomorrow

The Earth

A blue-green egg, losing its golden lustre

Nurturing of all the life forms she holds

Able to live in two worlds

The physical and the mystical

Our Blue-Green Egg

Nestled between the stars,

Which move like galactic reeds across the heavens

Earth flying with her trumpeting geese

Ever hopefully, towards The Omega