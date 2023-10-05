The BillboardAlpha Male Yard Sale,Year 12! Alpha Male Yard Sale,Year 12! October 5, 2023 Mostly guy stuff – hand and power tools, yard and garden, auto, camping stuff. Some appliances and free stuff. Clayton village, across from the General Store (follow signs). October 7, 8 and 9th. 10-4 p.m. Bring Cash! Share Facebook Twitter Pinterest Email Related Breakfast served at St George’s, Clayton, October 7 October 5, 2023 Gentle yoga and balance class for students aged 50+ October 5, 2023 Line dancing classes start soon October 4, 2023 FOLLOW US FacebookTwitter Latest Alpha Male Yard Sale,Year 12! October 5, 2023 Breakfast served at St George’s, Clayton, October 7 October 5, 2023 Gentle yoga and balance class for students aged 50+ October 5, 2023 Doris Munro — obituary October 5, 2023 Autumn’s glory & the allergy story October 4, 2023 Line dancing classes start soon October 4, 2023 From the Archives Local students awarded Cliff Bennett Nature Bursaries Backyard Beauties 2023: Time for the big reveal Don’t veer for deer, says OPP Backyard birds, the AI version Paramedic Autonomous IV Program Know Your Basil Big Brothers Big Sisters of Lanark County receives accreditation Woolen Mill Renaissance