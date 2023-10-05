Friday, October 6, 2023
Alpha Male Yard Sale,Year 12!

Mostly guy stuff – hand and power tools, yard and garden, auto, camping stuff.
Some appliances and free stuff.

Clayton village, across from the General Store (follow signs).

October 7, 8 and 9th. 10-4 p.m.

Bring Cash!

millstonenews@gmail.com

Millstone News is a not-for-profit corporation and volunteer-run newspaper for the Mississippi Mills area. 

Publisher: Edith Cody-Rice; Proprietors: Edith Cody-Rice, Brent Eades. Head office: 43 Shepherd Street, Almonte

