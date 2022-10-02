Anne Gilkinson — obituary

Gilkinson, Anne

(Former Real Estate Agent with Royal LePage in Ottawa)

Died peacefully with her family by her side on September 29, 2022 at Orchard View by the Mississippi.

Anne

Former resident of Ottawa before moving to Almonte 6 years ago.

At the age of 83.

Survived by her partner of 30 years, Dave Cummings. Lovingly remembered by her children Dave (Anne) and Dana, as well as Catherine and Rob. Proud grandmother to Kyle, Ryan, Euan, Conor, Sean, Brooklyn, Bailey, Bethany and the late Blaze. Survived by her brothers Ted (Pat), Tim (Lorraine) and Bob. Sadly missed by her nieces and nephews, Susan, Marissa, Stephen, Glenn, Brian and Gordon. A special thank-you to the staff from Orchard View by the Mississippi for their wonderful care and support. Donations in memory of Anne may be made to the Canadian Cancer Society.

A Celebration of Anne’s Life will be held at the

C.R. Gamble Funeral Home & Chapel Inc.

(127 Church St., Almonte, ON., 613-256-3313)

On Thursday, October 6th, 2022 from 4pm to 7pm.

