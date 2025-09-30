Anne Roxburgh – Watercolours at The Corridor Gallery

Mississippi Mills Library, Almonte

Oct 6th -Nov 29th 2025

Meet the Artist October 18, 10:30 – 12:30pm

Anne’s first introduction to art classes was with Group of Seven artist Arthur Lismer who taught many Montreal children at the Musee des Beaux Arts.

Her father was a keen Canadian art collector and later an artist himself. He would take her to vernissages held by the major art dealers and sometimes to the artist’s studios themselves, including AY Jackson and Goodrich Roberts. “How fortunate I was to be surrounded by these wonderful paintings on our walls at home. They were primarily landscapes capturing the rocks, trees and lakes so I think subconsciously they became the favorite subjects of my own art.”

Later, studying at the Banff School of Fine Arts instilled her love for the forests and trees with their twists and knots, and the rugged territory of rocks, and the sparkling Bow River. The art studio was situated on a mountainside and overlooked the majestic view of the Rockies. “Our instructor forbade us to paint the Rockies but instead encouraged us to study the forest and to seek the rich textures of nature.”

While raising a family for 23 years in England she did not have time to paint, but always did pen and ink sketches of commissioned house portraits. In 2011 she returned to Canada and settled in the Lanark Highands back to the land of forests, trails and rugged rocks. “I was immediately inspired to capture the brilliant autumn colours and the fresh snowfall laden on branches and tree trunks”, said Anne.

“It feels that I have come back full circle as Almonte is very much home to me”. Her mother Dorothy Rosamond was born and raised in Almonte and was the daughter of Alexander Rosamond of the Almonte Woolen Mill, now known as MVTM, Mississippi Valley Textile Museum. Almonte is very much part of Anne’s heritage and her exhibit will display familiar landscapes in the area. “I dedicate The Corridor Gallery exhibition to my late mother as she too was an artist and studied in France.

Anne is a long-time member of Almonte and Area Artists Association ‘4A’s’ and has exhibited at Art in the Attic, Almonte., Mill of Kintail and at MERA arts center in MacDonald’s Corners where she is also a member. Most of her works have sold during the past ten years and she has many patrons across Canada.