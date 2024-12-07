Saturday, December 7, 2024
Home Hospice North Lanark December Highlights

Compassion, Connection, and Community: Highlights from Home Hospice North Lanark’s December Newsletter

As the festive season approaches, HHNL reflects on a year of community support and heartfelt gratitude. In a message from Chair Jan Watson, thanks were extended to volunteers, donors, and supporters who help HHNL provide compassionate care to clients and caregivers. This year’s Hike for Hospice exceeded its $30,000 goal, showcasing the community’s generosity.

In December, HHNL encourages acts of kindness to support those who may be grieving or feeling isolated during the holidays. Articles in this month’s newsletter offer guidance, including reflections on navigating grief during the festive season by Ruth DuBois, BScN, MA (Counselling).

Other updates include:

  • Age-Friendly Speaker Series Recap: Lanark County Paramedics and Tara Cohen, MSW, RSW, shared insights into community healthcare and caregiver wellness.
  • Quilt Donations: HHNL gifted quilts to the Alzheimer’s Society to provide warmth and comfort. The quilts were made by the Almonte Crazy Quilters.
  • Community Outreach: HHNL attended local events like the Rotary Women’s Fair and Community Connections Fair, engaging with residents and organizations.

A heartfelt testimonial from Karen highlighted the invaluable support HHNL offers to caregivers, while visiting volunteer Marion Tylor reflected on the meaningful connections formed through HHNL’s programs.

Additionally, congratulations go to Jan Watson, recipient of the 2024 Lanark County Award of Excellence, recognizing her dedication to HHNL and other community initiatives.

For those looking to support HHNL, the Tree Fundraiser is now live! Visit our website:https://trees.hhnl.ca/.

For more information on HHNL’s programs, upcoming events, or to join their efforts, visit our website: https://hhnl.ca/  or follow us on social media Facebook and Instagram

Stay connected and inspired! Sign up for our newsletter to receive heartwarming stories, updates on programs, and ways to support Home Hospice North Lanark. Subscribe today at hhnl.ca/newsletters and join our compassionate community!

Happy Holidays from everyone at HHNL!

 

